BIS recruitment 2018: Apply for 109 scientist B post, engineering graduates required

BIS recruitment 2018: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting engineering graduates to apply for the post of scientist ‘B’. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – bis.org.in. The application submission will start from March 16 and will continue till April 4.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 109

Designation

Scientist ‘B’

Discipline

Mechanical engineering: 31

Metallurgical engineering: 10

Civil Engineering: 8

Electrical Engineering: 10

Electronics Engineering: 17

Chemical Engineering: 12

Food Technology: 5

Microbiology: 13

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: 3

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For rest of the disciplines: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology or equivalent in concerned discipline with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate (50 per cent for SC/ST candidates).

For microbiology: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or equivalent with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate (50 per cent for SC/ST candidates).

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 79,929.

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the official website – bis.org.in. No other mode of submission will be entertained.

Important dates

Application submission begins: March 16

Last date for application submission: April 4.

