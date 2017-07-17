Bihar TET 2017 admit cards released at biharboard.ac.in, know how to download

Bihar TET admit cards 2017: BETET 2017 will be conducted in two parts. Paper 1 will be held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5 while paper 2 will be conducted for candidates for classes 6 to 8. Bihar TET admit cards 2017: BETET 2017 will be conducted in two parts. Paper 1 will be held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5 while paper 2 will be conducted for candidates for classes 6 to 8.

Bihar TET admit cards 2017: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (BETET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the board.

The exam will be conducted on July 23 and candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall without their admit cards. Along with the admit cards, candidates will also be required to carry their identity proof like voter ID cards or Aadhar cards.

BETET 2017 will be conducted in two parts. Paper 1 will be held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5 while paper 2 will be conducted for candidates for classes 6 to 8. The OMR answer sheets will be barcoded and attendance will be marked in order to prevent cheating.

Steps to download BETET 2017 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Bihar board (biharboard.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the “latest news”.

Step 3: Follow the notification that says “Admit card for BETET 2017”

Step 4: Fill in your application number and password in the fields provided and login.

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print out to carry to the exam hall on July 23.

