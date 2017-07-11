Bihar TET 2017: Admit cards to release this week at bsebonline.net

Bihar TET 2017: While paper 1 will be held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5, paper 2 will be held for candidates for classes 6 to 8. Bihar TET 2017: While paper 1 will be held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5, paper 2 will be held for candidates for classes 6 to 8.

Bihar TET 2017: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) 2017 on Sunday, July 23. Candidates who have applied for the exam should note that the admit cards for the same have not yet been released will be available within a week.

The correction facility for candidates who had made mistakes in the application forms had closed by 6 pm on July 2. According to a report by TOI, the Board received 37,615 applications for paper 1 and 1,81,236 applications for paper 2. It also noted BSEB chairman Anand Kishore who said that the admit cards will be released on the official website after July 8.

“Candidates who provided their own cellphone number and e-mail address while submitting the BTET application form will be able to receive the related alerts through messages,” Kishore said. Read | Kerala TET 2017: Notification released, apply before July 18, click here

While paper 1 will be held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5, paper 2 will be held for candidates for classes 6 to 8. Candidates will also be required to carry identity proofs like their voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards. The exams will further consist of barcoded OMR answer sheets and attendance for the paper will also be marked on OMR sheets.

Steps to download Bihar TET admit card:

– Go to the official website for the exam (bsebonline.net).

– Click on the notification for TET 2017 admit card.

– Follow the links provided in the notification.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit this data.

– Download your admit cards and keep a print out for further reference.

