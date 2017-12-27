Bihar police results 2017 updates: Results likely to be out today at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar police result 2017: CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables for the state. Bihar police result 2017: CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables for the state.

Bihar police results 2017: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is expected to release the results of Bihar Police Constable exam today. As per The Statesman, the result will be announced at csbc.bih.nic.in on December 27. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state.

About 11.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination to fill a total of 9,900 vacancies. For the next round of exam, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted.

Bihar police results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: The results will be displayed

A candidate has to score a minimum of 30 marks in the written examination out of 100 marks in order to get selected for further rounds which will include a Physical Ability Test (PAT). The test will include running which will be rated on how fast they finish 1.6 km distance. Like if they take less than five minutes, they will be able to score 50 marks.

CSBC will prepare the merit list for selection for the appointment to the post of constable in district and military police on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in all the three events under Physical Ability Test — run, shot put and high jump.

