Bihar Police recruitment 2018: Apply for 174 Steno Assistant Sub Inspector vacancies, check notification at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police recruitment 2018: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible, interested aspirants to apply online for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The registration for the same will begin tomorrow, on April 18. The last date for submission of application is May 24. All the selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination. After the registration is complete, online fee of Rs 700 has to be paid using net banking, debit/credit card.

Bihar Police recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 174

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should have passed intermediate (class 12) or equivalent. They should have pursued a diploma course in the computer from a government recognised university.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 25 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Bihar Police recruitment 2018: Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,800.

Bihar Police recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of written examinations, which will be divided into preliminary and mains.

Preliminary exam

This will consist of one paper carrying a total of 100 marks. 100 questions will be asked which will carry 1 mark each. The duration of the same will be 1.5 hours. Those scoring less than 30 will not qualify for the mains.

Mains examination

This will consist of two papers. The first paper will be of general Hindi and will consist of 100 marks. There will be 100 questions and the duration of the same will be 1.5 hours Those scoring less than 30 will not be considered qualified. The second paper will also consist of 100 questions. The total marks will be 100 and the duration of the same will be 1.5 hours. In both prelims and mains, 0.2 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

