Bihar Police recruitment 2018: Apply for 1669 police constable and other vacancies, registration starts at csbc.bih.nic.in

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000. (Picture for representation- IE) The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000. (Picture for representation- IE)

Bihar police constable recruitment 2018: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of constable and fireman for both men and women. All those who are interested in applying for the same can do so at the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in, before March 23.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 1669

Designation

Constable: 700

Driver: 969

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed intermediate or class 12 or any other equivalent examination from a recognised board/institution.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test which will contain 100 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Those who will score less than 30 will be disqualified from further selection. Those who will qualify will then have to appear for a physical efficiency test and then for the motor vehicle driving test.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd