Bihar Lady Constable recruitment result 2017: List released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar lady constable result 2017: The result of recruitment written exam for the post of lady constables in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. The written examination was held on December 17, 2017.

Bihar lady constable result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Results: Written examination for PET of aspiring candidates for the post of lady constables’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of successful candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for Physical Evaluation Test (PET). The admit cards for PET will be released on the official website on February 20. Through this recruitment 675 vacancies will be filled. The time and venue for PET will be mentioned on the admit cards. The details will also be uploaded on the website.

