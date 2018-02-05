Bihar Police result 2017-18: CSBC declares constable exam results at csbc.bih.nic.in, check PET details

Bihar Police result 2017 is available at csbc.bih.nic.in Bihar Police result 2017 is available at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police result 2017: Central Selection Board Of Constable (CSBC) has announced the results of Bihar Police Constable exam 2017 results on Saturday. Candidates can check their roll number in the pdf file provided on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. A total of 14920 male candidates and 8573 female aspirants have been selected for the Physical Evaluation Test (PET) based on the results of the written test.

The next round will be held from February 19, 2018 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, 800002. CSBC will release the admit cards for on February 9, 2018 for the selected candidates.

The written test marks will not be included in preparing the merit list. In the physical examination, candidates will be assessed in three types of events which include race, throw ball and high jump. The physical test will be of 100 marks – Running – 50 marks, Shot Put – 25 marks, High Jump – 25 marks.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had conducted the exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 11.29 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam. A total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The final result is expected to be released by March-April.

