Bihar CSBC police constable exam results 2017 date and time: Results likely to be out by next week

CSBC Police Constable result: The result of Bihar Police Constable exam is expected to be released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on December 27, according to The Statesman report. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The exam was held in two sessions (10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm) on October 15. There was one session (morning) on October 22. In the 100 marks exam, objective type questions were asked and the difficulty level was of 10+2 standard. The exam duration was two hours. Approximately, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted for the next rounds.

Selection

A candidate has to score a minimum of 30 marks in the written examination out of 100 marks in order to get selected for further rounds which will include a Physical Endurance Test (PET).

CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables for the state. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer. To check the scores, we suggest candidates to keep their registration number or roll number handy.

