BHEL, Chennai is hiring: Apply for Executive, Supervisor posts, earn upto Rs 54,060 per month

BHEL jobs: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of engineers and supervisors in civil discipline, to be engaged purely on fixed tenure basis, for a period of two years
for their project sites at Tamil Nadu (Ennore SEZ, North Chennai St III, Uppur, Udangudi) and Telangana (Nalgonda).
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 25
Designation
Executive (FTA-civil): 12
Supervisor (FTA-Civil): 13
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Executive: Aspirants should be holding a full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in civil engineering or 5-year integrated master’s degree or dual degree programme in engineering or technology in civil engineering from a recognised Indian university/institute with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for general/OBC and 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.
Supervisor: Aspirants should have pursued full time diploma in civil engineering from a recognised Indian
university/institute with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for general/OBC and 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 37 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.
Pay scale
Executive: Selection candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 54,060.
Supervisor: Selection candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 26,920.
Selection process
The selection will be made on the basis of a personal interview/written test.
How to apply
Interested candidates are required to apply online at careers.bhel.in. The hard copy of the completed application along with the demand draft and other relevant documents should reach ‘Addl. General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Southern Region, 690, EVR Periyar Building, Anna Salai, Chennai-600035’.
Important date
Last date for submission of applications by locals: February 1
Last date for submission of applications by candidates from far flung areas: February 8.
