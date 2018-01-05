BHEL, Chennai is hiring: Apply for Executive, Supervisor posts, earn upto Rs 54,060 per month

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is looking for engineers and supervisors in civil discipline, to be engaged purely on fixed tenure basis. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is looking for engineers and supervisors in civil discipline, to be engaged purely on fixed tenure basis.

for their project sites at Tamil Nadu (Ennore SEZ, North Chennai St III, Uppur, Udangudi) and Telangana (Nalgonda).

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 25

Designation

Executive (FTA-civil): 12

Supervisor (FTA-Civil): 13

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Executive: Aspirants should be holding a full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in civil engineering or 5-year integrated master’s degree or dual degree programme in engineering or technology in civil engineering from a recognised Indian university/institute with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for general/OBC and 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Supervisor: Aspirants should have pursued full time diploma in civil engineering from a recognised Indian

university/institute with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for general/OBC and 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 37 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

Executive: Selection candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 54,060.

Supervisor: Selection candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 26,920.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a personal interview/written test.

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to apply online at careers.bhel.in. The hard copy of the completed application along with the demand draft and other relevant documents should reach ‘Addl. General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Southern Region, 690, EVR Periyar Building, Anna Salai, Chennai-600035’.

Important date

Last date for submission of applications by locals: February 1

Last date for submission of applications by candidates from far flung areas: February 8.

