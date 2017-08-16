Better compensation is the biggest reason for Indian professionals switching jobs

According to the report, about 63 per cent of the professionals keep up with job opportunities on social media. According to the report, about 63 per cent of the professionals keep up with job opportunities on social media.

Professionals are constantly on the look out for better job opportunities and the most attractive factor for Indian professionals is higher compensation, according to a study. About 91 per cent of professionals in India like to hear about new opportunities and an increase in pay.

Linkedin conducted a survey of professionals across the world ‘Inside the Mind of Today’s Candidates’ which included 539 respondents from India in April 2017. According to the report, 90 per cent of Indian professionals since last year have been interested in hearing about new jobs.

“Personalised service in the way they are treated, insight into the company’s purpose and better value in the form of salary and career growth are important considerations when making a job switch. Employers need to ensure that they are authentic in building their employer brand and are amplifying their story on their social and digital channels,” said LinkedIn India and South Asia director Irfan Abdulla.

It was also found that 46 per cent of the candidates felt flattered when they heard from recruiters and about 45 per cent listed better pay as the reason for changing jobs. Across the globe, the biggest reason for switching jobs was found to be higher compensation (45 per cent), better skills and interest fit (37 per cent), more growth opportunities (37 per cent), more challenging work (36 per cent), more ability for impact (36 per cent) and better company culture (25 per cent). In India, the biggest attractions in switching jobs is better skills and interest fit (55 per cent) and perks and benefits of the role (45 per cent).

According to the report, about 63 per cent of the professionals keep up with job opportunities on social media. For the interview process, more than half the surveyed preferred to visit the workplace while 45 pet cent were motivated by conversation with the organisation’s leadership and 41 per cent preferred to speak to current employees to get a “feel” of the company culture.

The report pointed out in its findings that upskill and opportunities for challenge was the biggest reason for 62 per cent of the professionals surveyed to continue working for their current company, while 42 per cent said they were satisfied due to good work-life balance and 37 per cent said they were optimistic about their future in the company.

