BEL is hiring engineers, BE/B.TECH/B.Sc degree holders can apply before March 14

BEL recruitment: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of engineer on a fixed term for 3 years for its Bengaluru unit. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – bel-india.com. The last date to apply is March 14.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 23

Designation

Deputy Engineer (Computer Science): 18

Deputy Engineer (Electronics):

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

DE (Computer Science): Aspirants should have pursued BE/B TECH/AMIE/B Sc engineering in computer science/computer science and engineering/computer science engineering disciplines only.

DE (Electronics): Aspirants should have pursued BE/B TECH/AMIE/B Sc engineering in electronics and communication, electronics, telecommunication, communication, electronics and telecommunication disciplines only.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 26 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected through a written test. Those who will clear the same will then be called for an interview.

How to apply

Applications complete in all respects, may be sent to the ‘Deputy General Manager (HR/Mil Com), Military Communication SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013’.

Application fee: General/OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 500 through SBI collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch).

