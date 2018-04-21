BARC OCES result 2018 for Scientific Officer post released, check at barconlineexam.in

BARC OCES Result 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at barconlineexam.in All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at barconlineexam.in

BARC OCES Result 2018: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the result of Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science (OCES) 2018 examination. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — barconlineexam.in. The exam was conducted for recruitment to the post of scientific officer. It had invited applications from engineering and science graduates and post graduates to fill in the Grade A vacancies. The list of shortlisted candidates has been put on the website and contains the name of all those who have qualified for the interview round. The interviews will be conducted in from May 15 to June 15.

The interview slot selection window will soon be made available for the shortlisted candidates. Those shortlisted will be informed about the booking process through sms and email. The online examination was conducted from March 28 to April 1. After the selection, the candidates will have to undergo one-year of training under which will be conducted at the BARC training schools situated at Mumbai, Kalpakkam, Indore, and Hyderabad.

BARC OCES Result 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Engineering or Science’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘List of candidates for OCES-2018 who have qualified for selection interview’

Step 4: Click on the discipline name

Step 5: A PDF file will open displaying the registration number and name of the candidates

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A trainee scientific officer (TSO) is required to score a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks on completion of the training programme in order to pass the course. They will then be posted as scientific officers in one of the following DAE units: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Kolkata, Heavy Water Board (HWB), Mumbai, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Mumbai, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Mumbai, Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), Kalpakkam, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration & Research (AMD), Hyderabad and Directorate of Construction , Services & Estate Management (DCSEM) Mumbai.

