BARC OCES exam 2018: Result declared for Scientific Officer at barconlineexam.in

BARC OCES exam 2018: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has declared the results of BARC OCES examiantion on its official website, barconlineexam.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website. The online recruitment exam was held from March 28 to April 1, 2018.

The institute has released the list of candidates who have qualified for OCES-2018 Interview round. The interviews are expected to be held in Mumbai (except Geology and Geophysics) and Hyderabad (for Geology and Geophysics only) between May and June. As per job notification, the outstation candidates will get a normal two-way normal AC-III tier train fare from their given residential address.

BARC OCES exam result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, barconlineexam.in

Step 2: Click on Engineering or Science

Step 3: Click on Click here to view the List of Candidates for OCES-2018 who have qualified for Selection Interview or Click here to view the List of Candidates for OCES-2018 who have qualified for Selection Interview

Step 4: Click on ‘Click Here’

Step 5: A list will open, enter your registration number through CTRL+F to search

Step 6: Downlaod it, and take a print out for further reference.

The applications were invited from Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officers (Group A post) in January 2018.

