Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment: Apply online for 110 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

The last date to submit the application online is October 7 at the official website - bankofmaharashtra.in.

Updated: September 18, 2017 3:13 pm
Bank of Maharashtra has released notification inviting eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Scale – IV and II posts. The last date to submit the application online is October 7 at the official website – bankofmaharashtra.in.

Vacancy details: Total 110 posts
Chief Manager – Balance sheet scale IV: 1 post
Chief Manager -Taxation scale IV: 1 post
Civil Engineer scale IV: 1 post
Chartered Accountants: 100
Civil Engineer: 4 post
Electrical Engineer: 2 post
Fire Engineer: 1 post

Eligibility criteria:

Education: Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in relevant fields from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit: The aspirant should have a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years. There are different age limits for different posts. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Application fee: The general category candidate has to pay Rs 600 and if they belong to SC/ST/PwD they need to pay Rs 100.

Know how to get registered

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website -bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they need to click on recruitment section

Step 3: To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, contact details and e-mail id.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidate have to remember the provisional registration number and password till the result declaration time.

Step 6: An Email & SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent

Step 7: Submit all the details

Step 8: Upload photo and signature

Step 9: Pay the application fees

