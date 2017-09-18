Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment: Apply online for 110 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

To apply, candidates need to keep their educational and other certificates ready To apply, candidates need to keep their educational and other certificates ready

Bank of Maharashtra has released notification inviting eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Scale – IV and II posts. The last date to submit the application online is October 7 at the official website – bankofmaharashtra.in.

Vacancy details: Total 110 posts

Chief Manager – Balance sheet scale IV: 1 post

Chief Manager -Taxation scale IV: 1 post

Civil Engineer scale IV: 1 post

Chartered Accountants: 100

Civil Engineer: 4 post

Electrical Engineer: 2 post

Fire Engineer: 1 post

Eligibility criteria:

Education: Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in relevant fields from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit: The aspirant should have a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years. There are different age limits for different posts. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Application fee: The general category candidate has to pay Rs 600 and if they belong to SC/ST/PwD they need to pay Rs 100.

Know how to get registered

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website -bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they need to click on recruitment section

Step 3: To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, contact details and e-mail id.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidate have to remember the provisional registration number and password till the result declaration time.

Step 6: An Email & SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent

Step 7: Submit all the details

Step 8: Upload photo and signature

Step 9: Pay the application fees

