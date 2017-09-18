Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment: Apply online for 110 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra has released notification inviting eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Scale – IV and II posts. The last date to submit the application online is October 7 at the official website – bankofmaharashtra.in.
Vacancy details: Total 110 posts
Chief Manager – Balance sheet scale IV: 1 post
Chief Manager -Taxation scale IV: 1 post
Civil Engineer scale IV: 1 post
Chartered Accountants: 100
Civil Engineer: 4 post
Electrical Engineer: 2 post
Fire Engineer: 1 post
Eligibility criteria:
Education: Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in relevant fields from a recognised university or institute.
Age limit: The aspirant should have a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years. There are different age limits for different posts. There is age relaxation for reserved category.
Application fee: The general category candidate has to pay Rs 600 and if they belong to SC/ST/PwD they need to pay Rs 100.
Know how to get registered
Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website -bankofmaharashtra.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, they need to click on recruitment section
Step 3: To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, contact details and e-mail id.
Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Candidate have to remember the provisional registration number and password till the result declaration time.
Step 6: An Email & SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent
Step 7: Submit all the details
Step 8: Upload photo and signature
Step 9: Pay the application fees
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App