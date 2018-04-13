Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018: Applications invited for manager posts, salary details

The registration for the same began yesterday, on April 12, and will continue till April 27. The registration for the same began yesterday, on April 12, and will continue till April 27.

The Vijaya Bank has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of ‘Manager-Chartered Accountant’, ‘Manager – Law’, ‘ Manager- Security’ in MMG scale-II in specialist category. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website vijayabank.com. The registration for the same began yesterday, on April 12, and will continue till April 27. The selection will be made on the basis of an interview. The bank might also conduct a group discussion/written test before the interview if required.

Those selected will be required to serve the bank for a minimum prescribed period of three years from the date of joining the bank. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee and those from all the other categories including OBS should pay Rs 600. The payment has to be made online only and won’t be accepted through any other mode.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 57

Designation

Manager – Chartered Accountant: 32

Manager Law: 21

Manager Security: 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager – Chartered Accountant: The aspirants should have passed final examination for chartered accountants.

Manager Law: The aspirants should have pursued BL (LLB) (regular full time) from a recognised university.

Manager Security: The aspirants should have pass with any degree from a recognised university.

Age limit:

Manager – Chartered Accountant: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years and minimum 20 years.

Manager Law: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years and minimum 20 years.

Manager Security: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 45 years and minimum 20 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 31, 705 to Rs 45,950.

Important dates

Last date for receipt of print out of the online application: May 4

Last date for receipt of print out of the online application (from far flung areas): May 11

