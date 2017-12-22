Union Bank of India (UBI) is looking for Forex, Integrated Treasury Officers, pay scale and other details

UBI Recruitment: The last date for applying online is January 13. UBI Recruitment: The last date for applying online is January 13.

UBI recruitment: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer. The selected ones can be posted at any branch or office at sole discretion of the bank. Interested people can apply at the official website unionbankofindia.co.in. The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of 2 years of active service from the date of his/her joining the bank.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 100

Designation:

Forex Officer (Grade II): 50

Integrated Treasury Officer (Grade II): 50

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Forex Officer: Aspirants should be holding a graduate/post graduate degree in any discipline from a university/institution/board recognised by government of India.

Preference will be given to candidates having professional qualification like MBA/PG diploma in business management with specialization in finance from a university/institution/board.

Integrated Treasury Officer: Aspirants should be holding a graduate/post graduate degree in finance/mathematics/statistics/commerce from a university/institution/board recognised by government of India.

Preference will be given to candidates having professional qualification like MBA/PG diploma in business management with specialization in finance from a university/institution/board.

Age limit

Forex Officer: The age of the candidates should be minimum 23 years and maximum 32 year.

Integrated Treasury Officer: The age of the candidates should be minimum 23 years and maximum 35 year.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection process

Aspirants will be selected on the basis of an online examination/group discussion (if conducted) and/or personal interview. The online exam may be tentatively held on February 9 at – a) Bengaluru b) Delhi c) Kolkata d) Lucknow e) Mumbai.

Important dates

Last date for filling the online application form is January 13.

Online examination will be conducted on February 9 (tentative).

