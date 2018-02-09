Syndicate Bank PO recruitment 2018: Exam call letter released at syndicatebank.in

Syndicate bank PO recruitment 2018: Candidates can download their respective letters from the official website – syndicatebank.in Candidates can download their respective letters from the official website – syndicatebank.in

Syndicate bank PO recruitment 2018: The call letter for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment exam has been released by the Syndicate Bank today, on February 9. All those who had registered for the same can download their respective letters from the official website – syndicatebank.in. The same will be available till Febrary 25. The bank had earlier issued a notification inviting candidates to apply for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course. After a candidate successfully completes the course, he/she would be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer (PO) in junior management grade/scale-I.

Syndicate bank PO exam 2018, steps to download call letter

Step 1: Log on to the official website syndicatebank.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Career’ tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Download call letter’, next to the course name

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the samea and take a printout for future reference

