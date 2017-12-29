Syndicate Bank PO PGDBF 2017: Applications invited, apply at syndicatebank.in

Syndicate Bank has invited candidates to apply for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course. Syndicate Bank has invited candidates to apply for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course.

Syndicate Bank jobs: The Syndicate Bank has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course in Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida/Mangalore. After a candidate successfully completes the course within the stipulated time period, he/she would be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer (PO) in junior management grade/scale-I. Interested candidates are required to apply at the official website – syndicatebank.in

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding a degree (graduation) with minimum 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PWD) marks in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by central government.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an online test followed by group discussion or/and personal interview. Candidates won’t be permitted to use calculator, telephones, mobiles or any such other instrument during the online test/selection process.

Important dates

Online registration begins on January 2.

Last date for payment of application fee is January 17.

Last date for online registration is January 17.

Call letters can be downloaded from February 5 onwards.

Online test will be conducted on February 18 (tentative).

