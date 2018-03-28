Syndicate Bank PO 2018 results declared at syndicatebank.in

Syndicate Bank results: The Syndicate Bank has released the results for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course for probationary officers at syndicatebank.in. The PO exam was held on February 25, 2018. The PGDBF 2018-19 will be conducted by the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd (NEIPL) Greater Noida/Mangalore.
After a candidate successfully completes the course within the stipulated time period, he/she would be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer (PO) in junior management grade/scale-I. Candidates can check their scores and cut-off from the official website by following the steps written below:
Syndicate Bank PO results 2018, here’s how to check it
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the career tab
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Click on Syndicate Bank PO results link
Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number etc
Step 6: Check your result
Step 7: If needed, take a print out
Selection process
The selection will be made on the basis of an online test followed by group discussion or/and personal interview. Candidates won’t be permitted to use calculator, telephones, mobiles or any such other instrument during the online test/selection process.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App