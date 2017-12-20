South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for 468 probationary clerks posts

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018 notification is available at southindianbank.com South Indian Bank recruitment 2018 notification is available at southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: The South Indian Bank Ltd has invited eligible candidates to apply online for probationary clerks posts for the offices in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi NCR. The candidates have to visit bank’s website southindianbank.com to register for the online test.

The last date to submit the application form is December 30, 2017 while the recruitment exam will be held in January; dates will be released soon.

South Indian Bank vacancy details:

Kerala: 340

Tamil Nadu: 68

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 35

(For Branches under Bank’s Hyderabad Region)

Delhi NCR: 25

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidate should have a graduation degree from any stream with 60 per cent qualifying marks.

Age limit: Less than 26 years as on December 31. Candidate should be born not earlier than January 1, 1992 and not later than December 31, 1997 (both days inclusive). The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.

The candidate should also be proficient with respective state’s language, like in case of Kerala, they should understand Malayalam.

Application fees: For general category, it is Rs 600 while for SC/ST, it is Rs 150.

Selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted for interview, on the basis of performance in the online test. The final selection shall be made on the basis of personal interview.

