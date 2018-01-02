SCDCC is searching for Computer Programmers and Clerks, attractive salary offered

The South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (SCDCC) is looking for Computer Programmers and Second Division Clerks. The South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (SCDCC) is looking for Computer Programmers and Second Division Clerks.

SCDCC Jobs: The South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (SCDCC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the positions of Computer Programmer and Second Division Clerk. Interested ones can apply at the official website – scdccbank.com. The last date for submission of applications in January 10.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 127

Designation

Computer Programmer: 2

Second Division Clerk: 125

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Computer Programmer: Aspirants should have pursued MCA from any recognised university in India or BE in computer science or MSc in computer science obtained by attending regular course of classes with above 50 per cent marks.

Second Division Clerk: Aspirants should be holding a degree of any recognised university in India with minimum of 50 per cent marks and above (aggregate of 3 years)

Or

a post graduation degree of any recognised university in India with minimum of 45 per cent marks and above in any degree (aggregate of 3 years) and diploma in computer application or any other course in computer with minimum of 6 months course. Those having a degree with computer subject are exempted from this condition.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

Computer Programmer: Selected ones will get a monthly salary of Rs 31,320 to Rs 75,905.

Second Division Clerk: Selected ones will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,110 to Rs 47,120.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply

After filling in the online application form, aspirants are required to take a printout of the same. The filled up application with signature, photo and counterfoil of the pay- in-slip or DD/pay order and copies of all certificates required should be submitted to ‘The Chief Executive Officer, The South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Kodialbail, Mangalore – 575 003’.

