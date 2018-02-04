SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment ending tomorrow, apply for 121 manager post at sbi.co.in

SBI special cadre officer recruitment 2018: Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – sbi.co.in. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2018: A notification was released by the State Bank of India (SBI), inviting candidates to apply for the position of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis. The registration for the same started from January 16 and tomorrow, February 4, is the last date to apply for the same. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – sbi.co.in. The hard copy of the completed application form along other relevant documents should be sent to ‘State Bank of India, Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, 3rd Floor, Atlanta Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400 021’.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 121

Designation

Manager (credit analyst) CAG: 12

Chief Manager (credit analyst) CAG: 6

Manager (credit analyst) MCG: 16

Chief Manager (credit analyst) MCG: 24

Manager (Asset Management) SARG: 2

Chief Manager (Asset Management) SARG: 1

Chief Manager (Business Development, Marketing and MIS Reporting) SMEBU: 5

Manager (Business Development and Marketing) SMEBU: 20

Manager (credit analyst) SMEBU: 5

Manager (credit analyst) IBG: 2

Chief Manager (Relationship and Syndications Management) IBG: 1

Manager (High Value Agri Business Development) ABU: 4

Chief Manager (High Value Agri Business Development) ABU: 1

Chief Manager (Debit Card Business) DB & NB: 1

Manager (Merchant Acquiring Business) DB & NB: 2

Chief Manager (Digital Banking) DB & NB: 1

Manager (HNI Marketing and Publicity) PBBU: 1

Chief Manager (Product Development and Management: Education Loan) PBBU: 1

Chief Manager (Product Development and Management CITU) PBBU: 1

Chief Manager (Product Development and Management: Operation) PBBU: 1

Manager (HNI Banking and Relationship Management) PBBU: 8

Manager (Digital Marketing) REHBU: 2

Chief Manager (Product Innovation and Market Research) REHBU: 1

Chief Manager (Data Interpretation/Management) REHBU: 1

Manager (Marketing) REHBU: 1

Manager (Wealth Management, Business process, Manager-Technology) Wealth Management: 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should PGDM/MBA or equivalent post graduation degree (2 years of full time regular course) in finance with relevant experience.

Age limit:

Manager: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 25 years.

Chief Manager: The age of the candidates should be maximum 38 years and minimum 25 years.

Pay scale

Middle management grade scale III (MMGS III): 51490-2/1460-48570-5/1310-4 (18 Lacs yearly).

Senior management grade scale IV (SMGS IV): 59170-2/1650-55870-4/1460-5 (22 Lacs yearly).

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

Important dates

Last date for online registration and fee payment: February 4.

Last date of receipt of hard copy of online application: February 12.

