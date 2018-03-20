SBI SO recruitment 2018: Apply for 119 officer posts at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria and salary details

SBI SO recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited eligible aspirants to apply for the positions of specialist cadre officers. The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited eligible aspirants to apply for the positions of specialist cadre officers.

SBI registration 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the positions of specialist cadre officers. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — sbi.co.in. The application process has started and the last date for online registration is April 7. While registering, the candidates are required to upload documents pertaining to their age, educational qualification, experience etc.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 119

Designation

— Special Management Executive (MMGS-III): 35

— Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (contractual): 1

— Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (regular): 1

— Deputy Manager (Law) MMGS-II: 82

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Special Management Executive: Aspirants should have pursued CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA in finance or 2 years PG diploma in finance (the course should be of 2 years full-time duration. Course completed through correspondence/ part-time are not eligible.

Deputy General Manager (Law) (contractual): Aspirants should be holding a degree in law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised university India.

Deputy General Manager (Law) (regular): Aspirants should be holding a degree in law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised university India. Post graduate degree in law will be preferable.

Deputy Manager (Law): Aspirants should be holding a degree in law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised university India.

Age limit:

Special Management Executive: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years and minimum 30 years.

Deputy General Manager (Law): The age of the candidates should be maximum 52 years and minimum 42 years.

Deputy Manager (Law): The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 25 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview or written test.

Pay scale

Special Management Executive: The selected candidates will receive Rs 18 lakhs per annum

Deputy General Manager (contractual): The selected candidates will receive Rs 18 lakhs per annum

Deputy General Manager (regular): The selected candidates will receive Rs 47 lakhs per annum

Deputy Manager (Law): The selected candidates will receive Rs 15.10 lakhs per annum

Important dates

Online registration begins: March 20

Last date for submission of applications: April 7

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd