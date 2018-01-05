SBI SO recruitment 2018: Apply for 50 posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SO recruitment 2018 exam will be held in February SBI SO recruitment 2018 exam will be held in February

SBI SO recruitment 2018: The State Bank India has released a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre (SO) officers on their official website – sbi.co.in. The online registration has started from today and the last date to submit the application is January 28, 2018. SBI will conduct exam on February 25 to fill 50 posts. Here are vacancy details:

Name of the post: Deputy Manager

General category: 26 posts

SC: 7

ST: 4

OBC: 13

Eligibility: The job-seeker should be a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He/ she should have a minimum two years experience in statutory/internal/ Concurrent Audit of Banks, in/with a

Chartered Accountant firm engaged in statutory/internal/ Concurrent Audit of Banks or in the employment of a Bank.

Experience Certificate issued by the firms for employees working in CA firms/copy of the engagement letter from

banks for others would be required. They should also have working knowledge of MS office

Read | Latest government jobs to apply for in January/February 2018

Important dates:

Registration and application process begins – January 5, 2018

Last date to submit online applications – January 28, 2018

Call letters (tentative) – February 12

Online test – February 25

Application Fee: For the general category candidate, it is Rs 600 while for reserve category candidates, it is Rs 100.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test and interview/group discussion. The test may be held at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bangalore, Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai/ Greater Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dehradun, Jaipur, New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Patna, Ranchi, Ernakulam & Trivandrum centres.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd