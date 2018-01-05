SBI SO recruitment 2018: Apply for 50 posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SO recruitment 2018: The State Bank India has released a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre (SO) officers on their official website – sbi.co.in. The online registration has started from today and the last date to submit the application is January 28, 2018. SBI will conduct exam on February 25 to fill 50 posts. Here are vacancy details:
Name of the post: Deputy Manager
General category: 26 posts
SC: 7
ST: 4
OBC: 13
Eligibility: The job-seeker should be a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He/ she should have a minimum two years experience in statutory/internal/ Concurrent Audit of Banks, in/with a
Chartered Accountant firm engaged in statutory/internal/ Concurrent Audit of Banks or in the employment of a Bank.
Experience Certificate issued by the firms for employees working in CA firms/copy of the engagement letter from
banks for others would be required. They should also have working knowledge of MS office
Important dates:
Registration and application process begins – January 5, 2018
Last date to submit online applications – January 28, 2018
Call letters (tentative) – February 12
Online test – February 25
Application Fee: For the general category candidate, it is Rs 600 while for reserve category candidates, it is Rs 100.
Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test and interview/group discussion. The test may be held at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bangalore, Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai/ Greater Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dehradun, Jaipur, New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Patna, Ranchi, Ernakulam & Trivandrum centres.
