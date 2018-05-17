SBI SO recruitment 2018: Apply for 13 posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SO recruitment 2018: The last date to submit the online applications is on June 6, 2018 SBI SO recruitment 2018: The last date to submit the online applications is on June 6, 2018

SBI SO recruitment 2018: The State Bank India has released a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre (SO) officers on their website. Candidates can apply for the same online through the link given on the bank’s website sbi.co.in The online registration started from May 15 and the last date to submit the application is June 6, 2018. SBI will conduct personal interviews and it will shortlist candidates for the posts available. They have also mentioned it clearly that a single candidate can apply for multiple posts if they fulfil the eligibility criteria. The registration procedure will only be declared complete if the candidate has deposited the fee through online mode. Here are the vacancy details:

SBI SO recruitment 2018: Vacancies

Total vacancies:

General category: 13

Regular:

HR Specialist (Recruitment): 1

HR Specialist (Manpower Planning): 1

Internal Communication Specialist: 1

Contractual:

Banking Supervisory Specialists: 3

Defence Banking Advisor (Army): 1

Defence Banking Advisor (Para-Military Forces): 1

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 5

Eligibility:

Education qualifications:

Regular:

HR Specialist (Recruitment): MBA with specialisation in HR/PGDM with specialisation in HR

HR Specialist (Manpower Planning): MBA with specialisation in HR/PGDM with specialisation in HR

Internal Communication Specialist: MBA/ Post Graduate degree in marketing/ Mass Media/ Finance/ Commerce

Contractual:

Banking Supervisory Specialists:

Defence Banking Advisor (Army): Retired in the rank of lieutenant general or above.

Defence Banking Advisor (Para-Military Forces): Retired in the rank of ADGP or above (retired IPS officers) and 5 years of working experience in Central Reserve Police Force/ Para Military Force.

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: Retired in the rank of Major General or Brigadier.

SBI SO recruitment 2018: Age limit

Regular:

HR Specialist (Recruitment): Maximum age of the candidate should be 35 years and minimum age 32 years.

HR Specialist (Manpower Planning): Maximum age of the candidate should be 35 years and minimum age 32 years.

Internal Communication Specialist: Maximum age of the candidate should be 35 years and minimum age 27 years.

Contractual:

Banking Supervisory Specialists: Maximum age of the candidate should be 55 years and minimum age 65 years.

Defence Banking Advisor (Army): Maximum age of the candidate should be 62 years.

Defence Banking Advisor (Para-Military Forces): Maximum age of the candidate should be 62 years

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: Maximum age of the candidate should be 60 years

SBI SO recruitment 2018: Eligibility

Important dates:

Registration and application process begins – May 15, 2018

Last date to submit online applications – June 6, 2018

Application Fee:

Application fee and intimation charges (non-refundable) Rs. 600/- applicable for the Regular Posts of HR Specialists and Internal Communication Specialist. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available at official website.

Selection process:

Selecting the candidates will be based on shortlisting and taking personal interviews with the candidates.

