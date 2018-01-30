SBI recruitment 2018: Registration for special cadre posts begins tomorrow, 407 vacancies

SBI special cadre recruitment: The last date for filling the application form is February 15. The last date for filling the application form is February 15.

SBI special cadre recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the post of special cadre officers on contractual basis. The registration for the same will begin tomorrow, on January 30, at the official website – sbi.co.in. The last date for filling the application form is February 15. The period of contact will be five years which can be extended further for another 5 years at the discretion of the bank.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 407

Designation

Manager

Investment Counsellor

Customer Relationship Executive (CRE)

Central Research Team (CRT-VP Portfolio Analysis and Data Analytics)

Zonal Head Sales (Retail)

Head (Operations)

Compliance Officer

Investment Advisor (Retail & Corporate)

Central Operations Team Support

Central Research Team Support

Zonal Head

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager: Aspirants should be graduates from government recognised university or institutions.

Investment Counsellor: Aspirants should be graduates/post graduates from government recognised university or institution. Certified advisors NISM/CWM mandatory.

Central Research Team: Aspirants should have pursued MBA/PGDM or post graduation in statistics/data analytics from government recognised university or institution.

Aspirants can check the official notification for an in-depth detail regarding each post’s educational qualification requirement.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

How to apply

Those interested in applying should register at sbi.co.in. They can pay the application fee using debit card/credit card/internet banking etc.

Application fees and intimation charges: Rs 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 100 (intimation charges only) for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Following documents are required for registration:

Brief resume

ID proof

Proof of date of birth

Educational certificates

Experience certificate

Valid driving licences for CRE

E-receipt for fee payment

PWD certificate (as applicable)

