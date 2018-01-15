SBI recruitment 2018: 40 vacancies for Manager post, salary upto Rs 59,170

The State Bank of India (SBI)is hiring for the position of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis. The State Bank of India (SBI)is hiring for the position of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis.

SBI recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification, inviting candidates to apply for the position of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 40

Designation

Manager (credit analyst)

Chief Manager (credit analyst)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should PGDM/MBA or equivalent post graduation degree (2 years of full time regular course) in finance with relevant experience.

Age limit:

Manager: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 25 years.

Chief Manager: The age of the candidates should be maximum 38 years and minimum 25 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

Middle management grade scale III (MMGS III): 51490-2/1460-48570-5/1310-4 (18 Lacs yearly).

Senior management grade scale IV (SMGS IV): 59170-2/1650-55870-4/1460-5 (22 Lacs yearly).

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview. In a candidates is selected he/she will be required to produce proper discharge certificate from the employer at the time of taking up the appointment.

How to apply

Those interested in applying should fill in the online application form at sbi.co.in. The hard copy of the completed application form along with self attested photocopies of (i) ID proof (ii) Proof of date of birth (iii) Educational certificates: Mark-sheets/degree certificate (iv) Experience certificate (v) Brief resume (vi) e-Receipt for fee payment as application should be sent to ‘State Bank of India, Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, 3rd Floor, Atlanta Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400 021’.

Important dates

Online registration and payment of fee: January 16 to February 4.

Last date of receipt of hard copy of online application: February 12.

