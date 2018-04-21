SBI PO recruitment 2018: Apply for 2000 Probationary Officer vacancies; eligibility and salary details

SBI PO recruitment 2018: The registration has commenced from today, April 21. The last date for submission of applications is May 13. The registration has commenced from today, April 21. The last date for submission of applications is May 13.

SBI PO recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification, inviting applications from eligible, interested candidates to apply for the position of probationary officer (PO). The registration for the same has commenced from today, April 21. The last date for submission of applications is May 13. The facility of scribe would be allowed to a person who has disability of 40 per cent or more (who have physical limitation to write), if so desired by the person. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — sbi.co.in

The selection will be through three stages – Preliminary, mains and group exercise and interview. Only those candidates who clear the preliminary examination will appear for the main examination. Those shortlisted will then have to appear for GE and interview.

SBI PO recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2000

Designation

Probationary Officer (PO)

SBI PO recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Those who are in the fnal year/semester of their graduation may also apply. If called for the interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 31, 2018.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

SBI PO recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

The examination will be held in three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary examination will have to appear for Main examination. The candidates shortlisted after the main examination will be subsequently called for a Group Exercises & Interview.

Preliminary examination:

The paper will consist of objective type questions. It will be an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same will be one hour. It will consist of the following three section:

— English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

— Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

— Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

Main examination:

The exam will consist of objective test of 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both will be conducted online.

Objective test: The duration of the test will be three hours. Questions will be framed from the following four sections:

— Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes)

— Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes0

— General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes)

— English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes)

Descriptive test: The duration of the test will be 30 minutes. It will have two questions for 50 marks will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

One fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers in both prelims and mains. In case a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for that question.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will earn a basic monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

Click here to apply

SBI PO recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online registration and application fee payment begins: April 21

Last date for online registration and fee payment: May 13

Call letter release date for prelims: June 18

Online preliminary examination: July 1,7 and 8

Prelims result: July 15

Call letter release date for mains: July 20

Online main examination: August 4

Mains result: August 20

Call letter for interview: September 1

