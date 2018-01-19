SBI Clerk recruitment exam 2018: Over 9000 vacancies to be filled, registration details

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India is providing a golden opportunity to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post. SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India is providing a golden opportunity to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, providing a golden opportunity to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – sbi.co.in from tomorrow, January 20. A written examination will be conducted for selection of the candidates. 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled persons.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: Over 9,000

Designation

Junior Associate

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government.

Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Main examination scheme

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

How to apply

Interested lot are required to apply at the official website sbi.co.in. They should pay the registration fee thereafter, online only.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: February 10

Preliminary examination: March/April

Main examination: May 12 (tentative)

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd