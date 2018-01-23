SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: Know how to apply for over 9000 posts

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: There are over 9,000 vacancies available and interested ones can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in. There are over 9,000 vacancies available and interested ones can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: In its biggest recruitment drive, the State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for the post of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India. There are over 9,000 vacancies available and interested ones can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination. 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled persons.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

— Aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government.

— Those possessing integrated dual degree (DD)certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before January 1, 2018.

— Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

— Those applying for vacancies of a particular state should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking ad understanding) in the specified opted local language of the state.

— Matriculate ex-servicemen who have have obtained the Indian army special certificate of education or corresponding certificate in the navy or air force, after having completed not less than 15 years of service armed forces of the union can also apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Relaxation

— SC/ST: 5 years

— Other backward classes (OBC): 3 years

— PWD (gen): 10 years

— PWD (SC/ST): 15 years

— PWD (OBC): 13 years

Persons domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir state during the period from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989.

Selection procedure

The selection will made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Main examination scheme

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

How to apply

— Keep your scanned photograph, signature, email ID and mobile number ready.

— Get yourself registered at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. After logging, click on the recruitment link under ‘Current openings’.

— After registration, pay the required fee through online mode.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: February 10

Preliminary examination: March/April

Main examination: May 12 (tentative)

