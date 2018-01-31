SBI clerk recruitment 2018: Apply for 8301 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018 application process will end on February 10 SBI Clerk recruitment 2018 application process will end on February 10

SBI clerk recruitment 2018: State Bank of India has invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8301 posts. The online registration has started and will end on February 10, 2018.

The preliminary examination is likely to be held in March or April 2018 while the mains exam is tentatively scheduled on May 12, 2018. The test for knowledge of the opted local language will be conducted after a candidate qualifies the online mains examination but before joining the bank.

SBI clerk recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online registration ends: February 10

Closure for editing application form: February 10

Last date for printing your application: February 25

Last date to submit online fee payment: February 10

SBI Clerk 2018 Preliminary exam: March-April 2018

SBI Clerk 2018 Mains Exam: May 12, 2018

Application fees: Rs 100

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate age should be between 20-28 years. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Education qualification: He/she must hold a valid degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Sbi clerk recruitment 2018 exam pattern: The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes. There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marksGOVT JOBS

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

