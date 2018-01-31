SBI clerk recruitment 2018: Apply for 8301 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

SBI clerk recruitment 2018: State Bank of India has invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8301 posts. The online registration has started and will end on February 10, 2018.
The preliminary examination is likely to be held in March or April 2018 while the mains exam is tentatively scheduled on May 12, 2018. The test for knowledge of the opted local language will be conducted after a candidate qualifies the online mains examination but before joining the bank.
SBI clerk recruitment 2018: Important dates
Online registration ends: February 10
Closure for editing application form: February 10
Last date for printing your application: February 25
Last date to submit online fee payment: February 10
SBI Clerk 2018 Preliminary exam: March-April 2018
SBI Clerk 2018 Mains Exam: May 12, 2018
Application fees: Rs 100
Read | Bank jobs to apply in February
Eligibility criteria
Age: A candidate age should be between 20-28 years. There is age relaxation for reserved category.
Education qualification: He/she must hold a valid degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
Sbi clerk recruitment 2018 exam pattern: The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes. There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.
— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marksGOVT JOBS
— General English (40 questions): 40 marks
— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks
— Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App