SBI Clerk prelims 2018 to be conducted from June 23, check exam date for mains

SBI will be conducting the recruitment examination for the position of junior associates (customer support and sales) across India. SBI will be conducting the recruitment examination for the position of junior associates (customer support and sales) across India.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will be conducting the recruitment examination for the position of junior associates (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre in SBI across India. The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. The call letter for the prelims will be available from June 6 onwards. Those who will clear the prelims when then have to appear for the mains on August 5. The call letter for the mains will be released on July 23. Four per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled persons.

Selection procedure

The selection will made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Main examination scheme

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd