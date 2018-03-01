SBI clerk 2018 prelims exam date postponed, check new schedule here

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: There are over 9,000 vacancies available SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: There are over 9,000 vacancies available

The SBI clerk prelims examination 2018 for recruitment of over 9000 posts has been postponed. The Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of SBI issued a notification on Wednesday informing the SBI preliminary examination scheduled to be held in either March or April 2018 has been deferred and will now be held in June/July 2018.

The candidates can download SBI Clerk exam call letter tentatively from June 6, 2018 insted of March 1, 2018. Due to this change in exam dates, the main exam call letter will be available on July 23, 2018 . The SBi main exam will be tentatively held on August 5 in place of May 12, according to the revised schedule.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

