RBI Office Attendant Exam 2018 result declared, check list at rbi.org.in

RBI Officer Attendant result 2018: The exam was conducted for recruitment to 526 posts of “Assistant” in various offices on on January 5 and 6. The exam was conducted for recruitment to 526 posts of “Assistant” in various offices on on January 5 and 6.

RBI Officer Attendant result 2018: The result of office attendant recruitment exam has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), yesterday, on February 8. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – rbi.org.in. The exam was conducted for recruitment to 526 posts of “Assistant” in various offices on on January 5 and 6. The office–wise list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been published.

RBI Officer Attendant result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: Under ‘Current vacancies’, click on ‘Results’

Step 4: Click on the first link ‘Recruitment of office attendant – display of roll numbers of provisonally shortlisted candidates’

Step 5: On the next page, click on ‘“Roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates’

Step 6: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd