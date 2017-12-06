RBI Assistant results 2017: Prelims exam results declared at rbi.org.in

RBI assistant results 2017: The RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices RBI assistant results 2017: The RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices

RBI assistant results 2017: The RBI assistant preliminary recruitment examination 2017 results have been announced at rbi.org.in on Tuesday evening. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the recruitment exam was conducted on November 27 and 28.

Earlier, the RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices. The successful candidates will now appear for the main exam scheduled to be held on December 20. In a note published on the official website, RBI has mentioned that

the candidates have to download “separate admission letters for the main examination from RBI website. The time and venue of the exam will be indicated in the admission letters.”

The link for downloading admit cards will be released soon.

RBI assistant results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the opportunities section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the RBI assistant prelims result 2017′ link

Step 4: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 5: A pdf file carries the roll number of the successful candidates. Click on that

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download the result and if needed, take a print out

The selection will be done in two phases — preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

