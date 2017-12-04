RBI Assistant prelims exam 2017 results date and time: Results likely to be declared today at rbi.org.in

RBI assistant results 2017: The main exam is scheduled to held on December 20 RBI assistant results 2017: The main exam is scheduled to held on December 20

RBI assistant results 2017: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to release the assistant posts results 2017 at rbi.org.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on November 27 and 28 for filling 623 assistant posts in its various offices.

The selection will be done in two phases — preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The tentative date for the online main exam is December 20. Therefore, RBI is expected to release the results either today or in this week.

RBI assistant results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the opportunities section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the RBI assistant prelims result 2017′ link

Step 4: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 5: Enter your registration number, password and other details to view your scores

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download the result and if needed, take a print out

Exam pattern for RBI assistant main exam: The main exam will consist of 200 marks questions and will include separate tests on reasoning (30 minutes), English language (30 minutes), numerical ability (30 minutes), general awareness (25 minutes) and computer knowledge (20 minutes).

