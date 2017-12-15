RBI Assistant prelims 2017: Score card published at rbi.org.in

RBI releases score card for Assistant prelims exam 2017 RBI releases score card for Assistant prelims exam 2017

RBI Assistant prelims: The score card for the Assistant preliminary examination has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website – rbi.org.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their respective mark sheets from the website itself. The result of the examination was declared on December 5. The exam was conducted on November 27 and 28 for filling 623 assistant posts in its various offices.

RBI Assistant prelims 2017, here’s how to check the score card

Step 1: Log on to the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Sections updated today’

Step 3: Click on ‘Opportunities/Results’

Step 4: Select ‘Mark sheet of Preliminary examination for Recruitment for the post of Assistant held on November 27 & 28, 2017’

Step 5: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password and image code

Step 6: Click on login

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The selection will be done in two phases — preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The main exam is slated to be conducted on December 20.

Paper pattern for mains

The main exam will consist of 200 marks questions and will include separate tests on reasoning (30 minutes), English language (30 minutes), numerical ability (30 minutes), general awareness (25 minutes) and computer knowledge (20 minutes).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd