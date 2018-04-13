RBI assistant main exam 2017 results declared at rbi.org.in

RBI results available at rbi.org.in RBI results available at rbi.org.in

RBI results: The Reserve Bank of India has published the results for the assistant main recruitment examination 2017 at rbi.org.in. RBI assistant main examination was held on December 20. Earlier, the RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices. There was no negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests for both preliminary and main examination. About one-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RBI Assistant main exam results 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the RBI, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and go to the “Opportunities @ RBI” link displayed at the bottom under the heading “More Links”

Step 3: From the top of the page, go to the tab saying “Results” displayed inside the yellow belt.

Step 4: From the new page that opens, click on the link which says “Mark sheet of Main examination for Recruitment for the post of Assistant held on December 20, 2017”

Step 5: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 6: Enter your registration, password and click on submit

Only such number of candidates will be called for language proficiency test who stand sufficiently high in merit on the aggregate marks of the objective tests, such merit being decided by the Bank in relation to the number of notified vacancies to be filled in.

