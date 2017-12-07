RBI assistant main exam 2017 call letter released, download at rbi.org.in

RBI assistant admit card 2017: The RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices RBI assistant admit card 2017: The RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices

RBI assistant admit card 2017: The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit cards/ call letters for the assistant main recruitment examination 2017, scheduled to be held on December 20. On Tuesday, RBI assistant results for the preliminary exam were have been announced at rbi.org.in on Tuesday evening. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the recruitment exam was conducted on November 27 and 28.

Earlier, the RBI released a notification to fill 623 assistant posts in its various offices.

RBI Assistant main exam admit card 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the RBI, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and go to the “Opportunities @ RBI” link displayed at the bottom under the heading “More Links”

Step 3: From the top of the page, go to the tab saying “Current Vacancies” displayed inside the yellow belt.

Step 4: Do not click on the link but simply take your mouse pointer there and a drop down menu will appear. Here, click on the “Call Letters” link

Step 5: From the new page that opens, click on the link which says “Recruitment of Assistant 2017 – Online Exam Call Letter”

Exam pattern: There are 5 sections – Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and Numerical Ability that carries 40 questions of 40 marks each. The exam duration is 135 minutes and there is penalty for wrong answers. Read | For more bank jobs updates, click here

The scores of the online exam will be obtained by adopting the following procedure :

(i) The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each test is considered.

(ii) The corrected scores are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any.

