Karnataka Bank recruitment 2018 for PO posts, salary and registration details

Selected ones will be on probation for a period of one year. The last date for submission of applications is March 20. Selected ones will be on probation for a period of one year. The last date for submission of applications is March 20.

Karnataka Bank recruitment: The Karnataka Bank has invited applications from interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of probationary officers (PO) scale I at its branches, offices located across India. Selected ones will be on probation for a period of one year. The last date for submission of applications is March 20.

Vacancy details

Total posts:

Designation

Agricultural Field Officers (AFOs)

Chartered Accountants

Law Officers

Relationship Managers

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

AFO: Those interested in applying should be graduates/post-graduates in agricultural science, horticulture and agricultural marketing from UGC recognised universities. Those who are awaiting results of degree examination/pursuing degree are not eligible to apply.

CA: Those interested in applying should be first class graduates (from UGC recognised universities) with CA. Those who have completed inter and pursuing CA may also apply.

Law Officer: Those interested in applying should be first class law graduates (from UGC recognised universities) with minimum 3 years’ of experience (practice) in handling court cases.

Relationship Manager: Those interested in applying should be first class graduates with MBA-marketing (under regular stream) from UGC recognised universities. Those who are awaiting results of the examination/pursuing PG are not eligible to apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

For confirmed officers, current CTC amount is Rs 7.75 lakhs p.a (approx.).

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, which will be held at Bengaluru/Mangaluru. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

How to apply

Interested aspirants are required to send their applications, neatly written or typed on A4 size paper, in accordance with the specified proforma (made available on bank’s website) along with bio-data/CV to ‘The Deputy General Manager (HR & IR), Karnataka Bank Limited, Head Office, Mahaveera Circle, Kankanady, Mangaluru-575002’.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd