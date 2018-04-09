Indian Bank SO recruitment 2018: Apply for 145 vacancies at indianbank.in, registration begins tomorrow

The online registration for the same will begin from tomorrow, April 10. The online registration for the same will begin from tomorrow, April 10.

The Indian Bank has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the position of specialist officer. The online registration for the same will begin from tomorrow, April 10. Interested, eligible candidates who wish to apply can do so at the official website — indianbank.in. The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 145

Designation

General Manager

Chief Manager

Manager

Senior Manager

Assistant Manager

Departments

— IT Department/Digital Banking Department: 31

— Information Systems Security Cell: 7

— Treasury Department: 13

— Risk Management Department: 6

— Security Department: 25

— Credit: 50

— Planning and Development Department: 2

— Premises and Expenditure Department: 11

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a 4-year engineering/technology degree in computer science/computer applications/information technology/electronics/electronics and telecommunications/electronics and communication/electronics and instrumentation

Or

Post graduate degree in electronics/electronics and tele communication/electronics and communication/ electronics and instrumentation/computer science/information technology/ computer applications

Or

Should be graduates having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview. If the number of applications received is large, then bank may at its discretion conduct a preliminary screening test which will be of qualifying in nature. Pre-examination training will provided to the candidates belonging to scheduled caste/scheduled tribes/minority communities/ PWD at Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bhopal.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website indianbank.in

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 100

For all others: Rs 600

Important dates

Registration begins: April 10

Last date for registration: May 2

Application fee payment: April 10 to May 2.

