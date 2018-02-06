IDBI Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for 760 Executive vacancies, register at idbi.com

The period of the contract would be initially 1 year and may be extended for a further period of 2 years on the basis of performance. The period of the contract would be initially 1 year and may be extended for a further period of 2 years on the basis of performance.

IDBI recruitment 2018: The IDBI Bank limited has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of executive of contractual basis at its different branches and offices. Interested lot can apply at the official website – idbi.com, by February 28. The period of the contract would be initially 1 year. This may be extended on year-to year basis for a further period of 2 years on the basis of performance. During the contractual period, the applicants can be posted at any branch or offices of the bank. After completing 3 years of contractual service, candidates may become eligible for appointment as assistant manager (Grade A).

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 760

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirant should be graduates from a recognised university with minimum 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PWD). Those who are in the final year of their graduation/semester may also apply

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 25 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online test. The duration of the same will be 90 minutes. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 marks will be deducted. No penalty will be charged for an unanswered question.

There will be 3 sections:

— Test of reasoning: 50 marks

— Test of working English language: 50 marks

— Test of quantitative aptitude: 50 marks

Pay scale

First year: Rs 17,000 per month

Second year: Rs 18,500 per month

Third year: Rs 20,000 per month

How to apply

Application fee:

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 150

Others: Rs 700

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: February 28

Last date for payment of fee: February 28

Written test: April 28 (tentative)

