IBPS SO prelims 2017 result: Score card released at ibps.in

IBPS SO prelims 2017 result: Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of Agriculture field officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law officer and HR/Personnel officer. IBPS SO prelims 2017 result: Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of Agriculture field officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law officer and HR/Personnel officer.

IBPS SO prelims 2017 result: The score card for the CRP (Common Recruitment Process) Specialist Officers (SPL) VII preliminary exam has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website – ibps.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31 for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of Agriculture field officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law officer and HR/Personnel officer. Qualified candidates will now have to appear for the mains examination.

IBPS SO prelims 2017 result, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the offcial website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘IBPS CRP SO phase VII score card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your score card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The duration of the exam was two hours. 50 questions each were asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry. The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd