IBPS SO prelims 2017 result to be declared today, score card to be released at ibps.in

IBPS SO prelims 2017 result: The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31 for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31 for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts.

IBPS SO prelims 2017 result: The result of CRP (Common Recruitment Process) Specialist Officers (SPL) VII preliminary exam will be declared today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to keep an eye on the official website – ibps.in. The score card will be available on the website by evening. The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31 for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of Agriculture field officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law officer and HR/Personnel officer. Qualified candidates will then have to appear for the mains examination.

IBPS SO prelims 2017 result, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the offcial website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘IBPS CRP SO phase VII score card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, password and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your score card will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The duration of the exam was two hours. 50 questions each were asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry. The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd