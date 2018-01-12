IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims 2017: Result declared at ibps.in, steps to check scores

IBPS SO Prelims 2017 result: The result of Specialist Officer (SO) exam 2017 has been declared at the official website – ibps.in. The result of Specialist Officer (SO) exam 2017 has been declared at the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims 2017 result: The result of Specialist Officer (SO) exam 2017 has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website – ibps.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the website itself. The exam was conducted on December 30, 31 last year for recruitment of personnels in specialist officer cadre posts. Selected candidates will now be appearing for the mains examination.

In the two-hour long paper, 50 questions each were asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

Posts

IT officer

Agriculture field officer

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Law officer

HR/Personnel officer

Marketing officer

IBPS SO Prelims 2017 result, here’s how to check your scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Specialist Officer CRP SPL VII prelims result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

