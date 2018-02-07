IBPS SO main result 2017 declared at ibsp.in, steps to check

IBPS SO result 2017: All those who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on December 30 and 31, had appeared for the mains. IBPS SO result 2017: All those who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on December 30 and 31, had appeared for the mains.

IBPS SO result 2017: The result for specialist officer main examination has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, February 7. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – ibps.in. The exam was conducted on January 28. All those who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on December 30 and 31, had appeared for the mains. The result will be available till February 13.

IBPS SO result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. The application process began on November 7 and closed on November 27, 2017.

