IBPS SO 2018: Scores released for candidates qualified for interview, check at ibps.in

IBPS SO scores 2018: The scores of candidates who have qualified for CRP SPL VII specialist officers interview have been uploaded by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). All the candidates can check their respective scores at the official website — ibps.in. The scores will be available till March 31. The main examination was conducted on January 28. All those who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on December 30 and 31, had appeared for the mains.

Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. The common interview will be conducted by the participating organisations and co-ordinated by the nodal bank.

IBPS SO scores 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the moving link for ‘CRP SPL VII scores’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your score will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The interview will be of total 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of online CWE (main exam) and interview will be 80:20 respectively. On the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the main examination and interview, the final score will be obtained.

