IBPS RRB V results for Office Assistant, Officer Scale declared at ibps.in

IBPS RRB V results: The result for RRB Office Assistant main exam 2017 along with the provisional allotment list for the post of Officer Scale I, II and III has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), yesterday on January 31. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – ibps.in before February 28. In case two or more candidates have obtained the same score, the merit order will be decided on the basis of their date of birth.

IBPS CWE RRB V results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Click here to view your result for CWE RRB V (provisional allotment-reserve list)

Step 3: Select the relevant link

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CWE- RRB-V were called for an interview round in January.

