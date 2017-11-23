IBPS RRB results 2017 to be declared shortly, check online at ibps.in

IBPS RRB results 2017: The results of IBPS RRB will be available at ibps.in today evening IBPS RRB results 2017: The results of IBPS RRB will be available at ibps.in today evening

IBPS RRB results 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the results of the Reserved Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment main examinations for officer scale 1, 2 and 3 today evening. The results of IBPS RRB will be available at ibps.in. The main exam was held in November.

The examination was held in both Hindi and English for 200 marks. It will include questions on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, computer knowledge and a language (either English or Hindi).

IBPS RRB results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link flashing on the top of the page ‘IBPS RRB results 2017’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password and click on submit after filling the security box.

Step 4: Download the results and save a copy for further reference.



There are 15,068 vacancies for officers of group A and multipurpose office assistants of group B.

Scale 1 officers- 5,023

Scale 2 officers (agriculture)- 166

Scale 2 officers (marketing)- 35

Scale 2 officers (treasury manager)- 13

Scale 2 officers (law)- 27

Scale 2 officers (chartered accountant)- 38

Scale 2 officers (IT)- 95

Scale 2 officers (general banking)- 1,373

Scale 3 officers- 1, 169

Office assistants (multipurpose)- 8,298

